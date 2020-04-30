DigiPlex completes new senior secured bond issue of NOK 655 million to speed up expansion

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, sustainable and secure data centers, has successfully completed a new senior secured bond issue of NOK 655 million with maturity in May 2023. The bond issue was substantially oversubscribed and demonstrates yet again DigiPlex's strong credit history.

The bond issue was placed among Nordic fixed income investors and will carry a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 4.5%. Net proceeds will be used to finance the construction of two new data centers and to fund DigiPlex's continued growth as demand for data centers in the Nordic region is increasing. Settlement date is expected to be 12 May 2020 and an application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE). Pareto Securities AS acted as Sole Manager for the bond issue.

Byrne Murphy, Founder and Chairman of DigiPlex, said: "DigiPlex has been at the forefront of the Nordic data center industry for 20 years. The strong investor interest and substantial oversubscription of our latest bond issue is a clear testament to the strong credit story and track record of DigiPlex. The market is clearly very receptive to profitable growth, high customer retention, leading market presence and a high-quality management team."

Wiljar Nesse, CEO of DigiPlex, said: "We are seeing increased demand from both our enterprise customers who continue to move their digital infrastructure from on-premise solutions into combinations of colocation and cloud, as well as from the largest IT companies in the world looking to capitalize on the advantages of placing their data centers in the Nordics. With this new bond issue completed, our already very strong offering and position will be reinforced even further to capture these exciting market opportunities."

Today's bond issue follows the listing of three previously issued bonds; the largest ever Nordic data center bond of the Oslo Stock Exchange of NOK 1.80 billion listed in October 2019, a NOK 575 million bond in February 2016, and a NOK 500 million bond in June 2014.

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede

Head of Communications

+46703322705

elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com



