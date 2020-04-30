Anzeige
WKN: A2DQT1 ISIN: CA69526L1031 
Tradegate
30.04.20
15:31 Uhr
0,055 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0470,06217:17
0,0510,05817:17
30.04.2020
Pacton Gold Closes Transaction with TomaGold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC) (OTC PINK:PACXF) (FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of January 31, 2020 and April 2, 2020, it has completed its transaction with TomaGold Corporation (TSXV:LOT) ("TomaGold"), whereby the Company acquired all of TomaGold's interest, being 39.5%, in a joint venture with Evolution Mining and Newmont Corporation (formerly GoldCorp when TomaGold entered into the joint venture) on the Sidace Lake Property, Ontario. Pacton is the manager under the joint venture and will be so until March, 2021.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn
Executive Chairman

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: Pacton Gold

200 Burrard Street, Suite 1680
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6
Tel: (604) 678-5308
www.pactongold.com

SOURCE:



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/587768/Pacton-Gold-Closes-Transaction-with-TomaGold

