The global telecom industry has long held a strategic place in the economy, fostering innovation, employment, and growth. Potential revenue uplift from 5G and internet of things (IoT) and rising R&D activities are among the key trends spurring the global telecom sector growth. However, with the evolution of technology, varying consumer needs, and ever-changing regulations, telecom companies across the globe are poised to witness multi-faceted challenges. Being an industry that is constantly changing, enterprises in the telecom industry are in the need to identify risks and take approaches to combat them before they impact the company's operations. This is where Infiniti steps in with its best-in-class risk assessment solutions to help track potential risks and ensure business continuity.

Challenge: Our client, a telecom company in Italy, faced significant losses due to their inability to scale internal digitization initiatives and failure to adapt to changing regulatory frameworks. Also, inadequate portfolio management processes and inability to combat the rising CapEx burden made it difficult for the client to compete with other major players in Italy. They wanted to focus on developing innovative business models, seizing opportunities for inorganic growth, boosting productivity, and avoiding new organizational silos. However, this demanded focusing on cost reduction and risk management approaches. The telecom industry client, therefore, chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering risk assessment solution.

Approach: As a part of the risk assessment approach, we conducted financial, compliance, strategic, and operational risk assessment. Firstly, we identified all the risk facing the client. Based on this data, we developed a risk profile for the client and helped them to prioritize risks based in on their severity for the company. Secondly, we conducted a technological assessment to identify the next technological breakthrough and identify the cost-effective technologies leveraged by the client's key competitors. We also assessed the likelihood of risks by analyzing the probability of their occurrence. Lastly, our experts also worked closely with the telecom industry client to monitor their business data and technical landscape to evaluate potential threats most likely to interfere with day-to-day operations.

Outcome:Infiniti's risk assessment solution helped the telecom industry client to stay alert to potentially disruptive threats, maximize their addressable market by developing innovative business models, and seize opportunities for inorganic growth. In addition to this, the telecom industry client was able to navigate evolving disruption scenarios and adapt to changing regulatory frameworks.

With Infiniti's risk assessment solution, the telecom industry client was also able to:

Adopt effective digital growth and diversification strategy

Estimate changing imperatives in privacy, security, and trust

Scale internal digitization initiatives

Make the right choices around infrastructure switch-off, spin-off, and sharing

Integrate multiple routes to innovation

