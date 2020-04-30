Developers have until June 30 to lodge bids to develop plots of solar capacity across the national rail network which offer a maximum INR2.71/kWh ($0.036) for the electricity generated under a 25-year contract.The Railway Energy Management Company joint venture created by Indian Railways and state-owned engineering consultancy Rites Ltd has invited bids for the development of 1 GW of solar generation capacity on the state rail company's land. Bidding is open until June 30, there is an electricity tariff ceiling of INR2.71/kWh ($0.0360552) and bidders must lodge an INR1 million ($13,300) bank ...

