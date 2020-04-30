EQS Group-News: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM 197th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held: All proposals of the Board of Directors approved 2020-04-30 / 17:30 *197th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG held: All proposals of the Board of Directors approved* Breitenbach, 30 April 2020 - As planned, the 197th Annual General Meeting of Von Roll Holding AG took place on April 30, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. at the headquarters in Breitenbach (Switzerland) without physical presence of the shareholders due to the Coronavirus. All proposals presented by the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority of the shareholders. The management report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year were approved. The actions of the Board of Directors and Executive Management were approved for the financial year 2019. Dr. Peter Kalantzis, Gerd Amtstätter, Guido Egli, August François von Finck, Dr. Christian Hennerkes and Gerd Peskes were elected to another statutory one-year term as Members of the Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Kalantzis was confirmed as President of the Board of Directors for the next period. All candidates for the People & Remuneration Committee, Gerd Amtstätter, Guido Egli and August François von Finck, were reelected. The proposal put forward by the Board of Directors to reelect Deloitte AG as statutory auditors for the financial year 2020 was confirmed. The shareholders approved all remuneration proposals for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. _About Von Roll Holding AG: As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission, storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14 production sites with around 1,200 employees. The company supplies customers in over 80 countries._ *Contact:* Claudia Güntert, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: investor@vonroll.com For more information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll Holding AG which is available in digital form at https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/ [1]. End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Von Roll Holding AG Passwangstrasse 20 4226 Breitenbach Switzerland Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36 E-mail: press@vonroll.com Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com ISIN: CH0003245351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1034007 End of News EQS Group News Service 1034007 2020-04-30 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53d96dc458907df3bf58683976b685d0&application_id=1034007&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

