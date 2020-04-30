HARDY SCHMIDBAUER APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, IOT

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - April 30th 2020 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world's leading independent provider of media content protection and value-added service technology, announced today the appointment of Hardy Schmidbauer as Senior Vice President, IoT, effective April 30th, 2020.

In this role, Hardy Schmidbauer will assume overall management responsibility for the IoT business segment, reporting to André Kudelski, Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

Hardy Schmidbauer is a seasoned executive in the wireless, semiconductor and IoT sectors, with a 20-year career spanning from project management to design engineering, marketing management, and product director, and was an entrepreneur. He played an instrumental role in the development of the wireless IoT ecosystem through management, R&D, and marketing roles in support of LoRa, LoRaWAN and other wireless protocols. Among the companies he worked for are Silicon Labs and Semtech Corporation.

His initial responsibility will be to expand the strategic plan for the Kudelski Group's IoT business in order to foster growth and sales while building upon the Group's current achievements in this sector.

"We are very pleased to welcome Hardy Schmidbauer to the Group. Throughout his career, he has sharpened his ability to define, achieve, market solutions, and lead teams to an IoT environment. This will be highly beneficial to us in our willingness to further leverage the full potential of this segment for our Group, said André Kudelski, Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

Hardy holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Oregon State University. He is an American citizen and has spent several years in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, in Neuchâtel, with his family. He currently lives in Morgan Hill, California, and will relocate to Phoenix.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

