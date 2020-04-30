Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a Phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the French market authority "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF).

This 2019 Registration Document includes in particular:

The 2019 annual financial report,

The management report,

The report on corporate governance.

This document can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.lysogene.com. In addition, the Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF's website at www.amf-france.org.

Printed copies of both documents are available, free of charge, at the Company's headquarters and registered office located at 18-20 rue Jacques Dulud, 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

