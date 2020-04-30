RUBIS RUBIS: Infrastructure fund I Squared Capital and Rubis finalise their partnership in Rubis Terminal 30-Apr-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, April 30, 2020, 5:35 pm Rubis, a Paris-based company specializing in the distribution of petroleum products and bulk liquid storage and I Squared Capital, a leading global infrastructure investor, finalised their partnership in Rubis Terminal that was announced last January. According to this agreement, Rubis and I Squared Capital will jointly control Rubis Terminal, holding respectively 55% and 45% of the company's shares. With a portfolio of 13 facilities and a capacity of 3.6 million cubic meters across four countries (France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Turkey), Rubis Terminal provides critical bulk liquid storage infrastructure to a diversified base of industrial customers and across a broad range of petroleum, chemical and agri-food products. The joint venture will accelerate Rubis Terminal's strategic plan to strengthen its position within its current footprint, diversify its product offerings and explore potential expansion outside Europe. The transaction has been secured through a EUR 410 million refinancing facility provided by a bank consortium formed by J.P. Morgan, Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale. It also includes a Revolving credit facility of EUR 75 million to secure Rubis Terminal's future organic development. Société Générale has acted as Rubis' advisor to set up the partnership with I Squared Capital. Next publication: First-quarter revenues on May 6, 2020 (after market close) Press Contact Analyst Contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie RUBIS - Investor Gabrieli Relations Tel. +(33) 1 44 82 48 33 Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Infrastructure fund I Squared Capital and Rubis finalise their partnership in Rubis Terminal Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YIHGMPKECL [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) EQS News ID: 1034107 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1034107 30-Apr-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=94fdf11db0493a73ad2262c48860c09f&application_id=1034107&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

