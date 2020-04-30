Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Global Ports Holding Plc: Annual Report 2019 and Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting 30-Apr-2020 / 16:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Annual Report 2019 and Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting Global Ports Holding ("Company") announces that it has now posted or otherwise made available to shareholders its: - Annual Report 2019 for the year ended 31 December 2019; - Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 April 2020; and - Form of Proxy. Copies of each of these documents will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1] Copies of these documents are or will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at: www.globalportsholding.com [2] The Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "2020 AGM" or the "Meeting") will be held at 11.00am on Friday, 5 June 2020 at the Company's registered office at 34 Brook Street, 3rd Floor, London W1K 5DN, United Kingdom. The voting result of all resolutions to be proposed at the 2020 AGM will be announced to the market following the Meeting. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and the measures that the UK Government has put in place restricting public gatherings of more than two people and all but essential travel, for the health and safety of our shareholders, employees, Board members, partners, service providers and the general public, attendance in person at the 2020 AGM will not be possible and shareholders or their appointed proxies (other than the chair of the Meeting) will not be permitted entry to the 2020 AGM. The Company will continue to monitor the measures put in place in response to COVID-19. In the event that measures preventing the movement of people are lifted ahead of the 2020 AGM, the Board will consider if it is appropriate to open up the Meeting for attendance by shareholders. Likewise, if it becomes necessary or appropriate to postpone, to move and/or to make alternative arrangements for holding the 2020 AGM, the Board may do so and shareholders will be given as much early notice as possible. Any change affecting the holding of the 2020 AGM will be posted on the Company's website (www.globalportsholding.com) and by way of announcement to the London Stock Exchange. Shareholders are advised therefore to regularly check the Company's website for updates in relation to the Meeting and to carefully consider the government advice in effect. Enquiries: Global Ports Holding Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354 Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GPH Sequence No.: 61386 EQS News ID: 1034249 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=1034249&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=23e6921eb9bfa7b8e45f4a741786313e&application_id=1034249&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

