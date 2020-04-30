First of its kind program prepares risk managers for an uncertain future

Registration opens tomorrow for the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCRTM) Certificate, the newest offering in risk management learning from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

The SCR Certificate is the first-ever global climate risk management program, designed to help businesses address the risks associated with climate change. The program includes modules on policy and regulation, sustainable finance, and scenario analysis, among others.

SCR Exams begin in September. Exams can be taken via remote proctoring or at testing sites around the world.

"The risks from climate change are only going to rise over the foreseeable future. The current global health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 underscores that those who invest in their capabilities as risk managers will be much better prepared to respond to future risks," said Jo Paisley, co-president of the GARP Risk Institute. "The launch of our SCR program marks an exciting and important step in the advancement of risk management, equipping professionals with specialized insights and knowledge to manage this new frontier."

According to GARP's "2020 Sustainability and Climate Risk Management Report," a strong 85% of risk managers say they need greater knowledge in SCR, while more than 80% expect their organization's focus on SCR issues to increase in the next two to five years.

"Many complex factors, ranging from international accords and investor attitudes to a heightened awareness of the physical realities of a changing world, are shaping how businesses deal with sustainability and climate risk issues," said William May, global head of certifications and educational programs at GARP. "We strongly believe that risk managers who acquire the appropriate education and knowledge about SCR can help their organizations prepare for an uncertain future."

GARP's educational programs are designed to elevate the practice of risk management and help professionals get ahead in the changing world of risk. Registration for GARP's flagship Financial Risk Manager (FRM) and Energy Risk Professional (ERP) certifications also begin on May 1.

Interested candidates can register, schedule, or learn more about SCR at garp.org/scr

About the Global Association of Risk Professionals

The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management. GARP offers role-based risk certification the Financial Risk Manager and Energy Risk Professional as well as the Sustainability and Climate Risk certificate and on-going educational opportunities through Continuing Professional Development. Through the GARP Benchmarking Initiative and GARP Risk Institute, GARP sponsors research in risk management and promotes collaboration among practitioners, academics and regulators. Founded in 1996, governed by a Board of Trustees, GARP is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, with offices in London, Washington, D.C., Beijing, and Hong Kong. Find more information on garp.org or follow GARP on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

