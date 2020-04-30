Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces the closing of the acquisition of the Maison de Cognac J.R. Brillet.

With this acquisition, the House of Rémy Martin will integrate around fifty hectares of vineyards located in Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne and will welcome the cognac brand J.R Brillet within its portfolio. Belle de Brillet, which offers great development potential in the high-end liquors segment, will join for its part, the group's Liqueurs Spirits division.

About the Rémy Cointreau Group:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity.

The Group's portfolio includes 12 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur.

Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About the Maison de Cognac J.R. Brillet:

Based in Charente at Graves Saint Amant, the Maison de Cognac J.R. Brillet produces and commercializes the Brillet cognacs as well as the Belle de Brillet, a pear and cognac liquor. The House also operates around fifty hectares of vineyards in Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne.

