FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 30 April 2019 Sistema Annual Report 2019 Moscow, 30 April 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company, announces that its Annual Report for 2019, which includes the audited IFRS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. The report is also available on the Company's website at https://sistema.com/investors-and-shareholders/yearreports-investors [2]. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2019 was RUB 656.9 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.3 trn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Further information is available at www.sistema.com [3]. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [3] or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

