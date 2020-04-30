SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on AC Power Cables Procurement for pre-order. The report on AC power cables procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global construction supplies market, which includes all spend on construction equipment, materials and products relating to any build environment project where the supplies are procured directly by the client, excluding any service provider costs.

According to our experts, suppliers across the value chain are increasing their investments in technologies and incorporating systems integrated with IoT, AI, Big data, and data analytics to generate efficiencies and better serve the evolving demand patterns of buyers. This is expected to impact the cost structure of suppliers in the short-term but will help bring down the costs in longer run as suppliers recover the costs of current investment cycles.

AC Power Cables Procurement Risks

Acceptance of an unfinished design for timely implementation of the project is a common scenario in the construction industry. However, this leads to defects in the design and failure to meet the prescribed standards and legal requirements.

When requirements of the buyers are not clear or usage patterns are not stable or predictable, suppliers often build in "cost buffers" for unforeseen risks due to a lack of complete understanding on buyer's requirements. This increases the risk of overspending on AC Power Cables.

AC Power Cables Procurement Best Practices

As market conditions become more dynamic and procurement practices get more sophisticated, category managers need to be cognizant of the best practices that work for their AC Power Cables category procurement.

Service providers may outsource certain aspects of the project if they lack the required expertise or to expedite the project progress.

Key Questions Answered in this AC Power Cables Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the AC power cables market?

What is the correct price to pay for AC power cables? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for AC power cables suppliers market?

Who are the top AC power cables suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in AC power cables market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce AC power cables procurement cost?

What are the best practices for AC power cables procurement and what are the potential risks?

