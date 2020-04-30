SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Accreditations Procurement for pre-order. The report on accreditations procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global supply market, which includes curated insights on accreditations market trends, price influencers and inherent risks. These insights help the decision makers prepare for market shaping trends in advance and create alternative strategies for changes in the market conditions.

According to our experts, the integration of the latest technology in learning requires significant investments and therefore procurement costs are expected to rise for learning modules based on advanced technologies. In the long run, buyers could see stable pricing as suppliers recover their technology cost.

As a result, category managers need to closely monitor the accreditations procurement trends and identify changes required in their procurement environment for the category.

SpendEdge's reports now include a complimentary Covid-19 impact assessment on all reports from the supply category.

Accreditations Procurement Risks

Suppliers may face a situation where they are unable to honor a contract in its entirety due to shortage of resources, finances or capabilities.

While contractual terms safeguard buyers from the non-performance, their operations could still face massive disruptions due to suppliers' non-performance.

Accreditations Procurement Best Practices

Buyers must collaborate with service providers that offer mobile learning solutions, which helps in accessing the training material from any location. This will aid employees from departments such as sales, which may not be able to attend all training sessions conducted onsite and achieving better ROI on L&D.

Blended learning solutions are a mix of instructor-led learning and web-based learning. These solutions aid buyers to reduce training implementation costs and enhance the effectiveness of training. Hence, buyers must collaborate with service providers that offer blended training solutions.

Key Questions Answered in this Accreditations Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the accreditations market?

What is the correct price to pay for accreditations? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for accreditations suppliers market?

Who are the top accreditations suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in accreditations market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce accreditations procurement cost?

What are the best practices for accreditations procurement and what are the potential risks?

