Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) will issue a press release on Thursday, May 7, 2020 announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 following market close. The earnings announcement press release will be available on the Company's website at pacificdrilling.com.

Pacific Drilling CEO Bernie Wolford will hold a conference call to discuss the first-quarter results on Friday, May 8, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. US Central Time.

To access the conference call, participants are invited to register in advance by visiting bit.ly/RegisterQ12020Call. Once registered an email will be immediately sent with dial-in and access code details. A replay of the call will be available the following day on the company's website or by dialing +1 866-595-5357 and providing access code 8638133#.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to exceeding our customers' expectations by delivering the safest, most efficient and reliable deepwater drilling services in the industry. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. Pacific Drilling has its principal offices in Luxembourg and Houston. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including our current Fleet Status, please visit our website at pacificdrilling.com.

