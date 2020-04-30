Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.
Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.
April 30, 2020
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan
Attachment
- GLNG 2019 Annual Report Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d5b13258-e09f-4330-819e-3b63fd05f623)
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken