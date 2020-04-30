Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Teldar Resources Corp. (the "Company") announces that due to circumstances created by the novel coronavirus ("Covid-19"), it will be postponing its reporting of the Company's audited financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings"), required to be filed by April 29, 2020 pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). The Company will also be postponing the reporting of its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three (3) month period ending March 31, 2020 (the "Interim Filings"), that is required to be filed by June 1, 2020 pursuant to NI 51-102.

The Exemption provides, among other relief, a 45-day extension of the deadline for certain filings required to be made on or prior to June 1, 2020, subject to certain conditions, including the issuing and filing on SEDAR of a press release in advance of the filing deadline, incorporating certain prescribed information. Teldar will be relying on the Exemption in respect of the filing of its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Filings").

Teldar expects to file its Annual Filings by June 12, 2020 and its Interim Filings by July 13, 2020.

For more information, contact Joseph Maskell at teldarresources@gmail.com

On behalf of the Board,

Teldar Resources Corp.

Joseph Maskell, Director

