Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Teldar Resources Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel James Maskell as Chief Financial Officer and director.

In connection with the appointment, Kulwant Sandher (Director and Chief Financial Officer) and Robert Clarke (Director) have resigned their positions with the company. The Company wishes to thank Kulwant Sandher and Robert Clarke for their contributions to the Company over the past.

For more information, contact Joseph Maskell at teldarresources@gmail.com

On behalf of the Board,

Teldar Resources Corp.

Joseph Maskell, Director

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55241