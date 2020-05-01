CardioComm Solutions, Inc: CardioComm Solutions Extends Dates For Filing Financial Statements

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV:EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, announces that it is relying on the coordinated relief provided by securities regulators, which consists of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required on or before June 1, 2020, pursuant to Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements and similar exemptions in other provinces (collectively, the "Blanket Relief"). CardioComm is relying on the Blanket Relief with respect to the requirement to file:

within 120 days of the Company's financial year end, audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019; and

within 60 days of the Company's financial quarter, interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and certifications for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

CardioComm is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file its annual documents for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the quarterly documents for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. CardioComm currently expects such documents to be filed on or about May 29, 2020, and June 19, 2020, respectively.

CardioComm confirms that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019.

CardioComm advises that, in accordance with the requirements of the Blanket Relief, management and other insiders of CardioComm are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until its filings are up to date.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

