Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Files 2019 Annual Report, 2019 Sustainability Report and 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F, and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2020and are available on Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.



Tenaris has also filed today its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionand from Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.

Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the 2019 reports, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials .

Tenaris also published the convening notice for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 2nd, 2020, at 15:00. All materials for the meetings, which include the total number of shares of the Company and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice, the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statementor at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg. In addition, shareholders registered in the Company's registry can obtain electronic copies of these documents free of charge by sending an electronic message to the following electronic address: investors@tenaris.com .

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com