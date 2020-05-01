TwentyFour Income Fund - Blocklisting

1 May 2020

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)





Block listing

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 50,000,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (the "Block Listing") to be admitted to the Premium Segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Main Market for listed securities.

Ordinary shares issued under the Block Listing will be used to satisfy investor demand that cannot otherwise be met from the secondary market. Proceeds raised from issuance of ordinary shares under the Block Listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Block Listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 5 May 2020.

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.twentyfouram.com/funds-and-services/twentyfour-income-fund or please contact:



TwentyFour Asset Management +44 (0)20 7015 8900

John Magrath

Alistair Wilson



Numis Securities Limited +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

Nathan Brown