International SOS, the world's leading medical and security risk services company, has renewed its partnership agreement with the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) to be the organisation's exclusive 'Global Medical and Security Risk Management Partner'. The established partnership has already brought together the industry-leading expertise of both partners to produce joint webinars and expert events, including a highly successful collaboration at the FEM Amsterdam Conference in March, driving the agenda forward for the protection of the mobile workforce. During the current period of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis, this is continuing with digital events, including a series of webinars and the Americas Summit June 10-11.

Claire Tennant-Scull, Global Director of Content Events at the Forum for Expatriate Management, comments, "We are at a highly critical time. Global mobility managers are being relied on to protect their assignees in rapidly changing environments, including being stranded and in varying levels of lockdown across multiple countries. The medical and security insights that International SOS brings to our members is essential in these circumstances, as well as for the myriad other risks that are now becoming apparent with COVID-19."

Kai Boschmann, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at International SOS, said, "With FEM, we have the shared objective of protecting the global workforce and assignees, which is especially needed through these uncertain times, at every level of the pandemic curve and towards recovery. We are keen to share crucial insights with FEM members about the layered threat environment. On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricane typhoon season is starting, healthcare risks such as malaria are still prevalent; we also have Africa elections and other security risks potentially rising."

The partnership is globally inclusive, with focused events in Amsterdam, The Americas, APAC and EMEA regions.

