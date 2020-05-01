Technavio has been monitoring the online home decor market and it is poised to grow by USD 83.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bed Bath Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing residential construction will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing residential construction has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Home Decor Market is segmented as below:

Product Online Home Furniture Online Home Furnishings Other Online Home Decorative Products

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online home decor market report covers the following areas:

Online Home Decor Market Size

Online Home Decor Market Trends

Online Home Decor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the enhancement of consumer experience through technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the online home decor market growth during the next few years.

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the online home decor market, including some of the vendors such as Bed Bath Beyond Inc., Chairish Inc., Coyuchi Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Home24 SE, Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd., and Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online home decor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online Home Decor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online home decor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online home decor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online home decor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online home decor market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

