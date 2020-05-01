New shares in Konsolidator A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 May 2020. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. Name: Konsolidator -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061113511 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: KONSOL -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 14,704,546 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 750,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 15,454,546 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 39.50 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 172620 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Ernst & Young P/S, Martin Wiig Nielsen: +45 91 97 66 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=773493