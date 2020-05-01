One World Ventures Inc.: Help Our Navajos

Friends & Supporters of Navajo Join Forces to Help Amid CV-19 Crisis

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / A close group of friends and supporters of the Navajo people recently joined forces to organize a charitable non-profit fundraising campaign to provide urgent CV-19 relief. The Navajo are the largest and most populous reservation in the USA and immediate attention is needed for their dire situation as this ongoing global crisis continues. The Help the Navajos campaign just launched its website this week along with a dedicated Go Fund Me donation page and a presence on Facebook and other websites.

There are currently approximately 40,000 families (with an on-reservation population of about 174,000 living on Navajo Nation and have now the third highest CV-19 death rate per capita in the world. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is warning that the peak may still be weeks away and their numbers show a startling trend for this Tribe. There are only 12 health care facilities across 27,000 square miles, and while they are doing their best to cope with an outbreak, it is expected to get much worse.

"Our intended commitment was to provide website development and hosting, help develop a fundraising strategy, and hopefully gain some media attention for what seems to be becoming a forgotten population in US". Said Tony Lawand, a long-time friend & supporter of the Navajo Tribe. "We wanted to draw public attention to their current horrific circumstances and hopefully raise enough money that will have an impact and used where it is needed most".

These donations will be used to source, acquire and purchase much needed medical supplies, food, medicine, and disperse funds by issuing debit cards for the Navajo People as long as the CV-19 crisis continues. All fundraising efforts are based on transparency, honesty and the professional ethics and will always act on the best interest of the Navajo people.

The Navajo have been on ordered government lock downs and weekend curfews in place for the past several weeks. Many people are without money to buy food and essential supplies. Many of these families have elderly members vulnerable to CV-19 and are already challenged with accessing even basic utilities including running water. Navajo children & grandchildren are unable to visit their elders to bring them medicine and the domestic violence and increased alcohol abuse has become even more rampant than ever before.

"While $8 Billion was recently announced in government funding for all US Native Americans, it wasn't specified how this was being allocated across the board & so far little or no money has reached them directly". Said Lawand. "Also, many of these people DO NOT have the means to apply (or even qualify) for any benefit as many do not have a postal address or any proper government identification to show".

The Navajo people already took a huge hit last year when over 2000 native jobs were lost as the result of a long-time power plant and coal mines shuttering. This left many residents without income even before this CV-19 Crisis. Fears of comparison to the H1N1 flu epidemic in 2009, Native Americans died at four to five times the rate of other Americans.

Times have been tough before, but now they are simply devastating. The Navajo need your help, please give your support and or your time generously.

