Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 Ticker-Symbol: TRVC 
Tradegate
30.04.20
21:20 Uhr
44,385 Euro
-1,820
-3,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIGROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,17044,23530.04.
44,18544,32030.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLE
ANGLE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLE PLC0,760+0,53 %
CITIGROUP INC44,385-3,94 %