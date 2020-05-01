MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM")

The Company's AGM was held today at 11:00. All resolutions were voted on by poll. Resolutions 1 to 13 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 14 to 19 were duly passed as special resolutions.

Total votes received for each ordinary and special resolution proposed at the AGM are as follows:

RESOLUTION *VOTES

FOR %AGE VOTES

AGAINST %AGE VOTES

TOTAL **%AGE of ISC VOTED ***VOTES

WITHHELD 1. To receive the Annual Accounts of the Company for the financial year ended

31 December 2019, the Strategic Report and the Reports of the Directors and

Auditor thereon. 55,955,373 99.98 9,787 0.02 55,965,160 66.38% 47,108 2. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration (excluding the Directors'

Remuneration Policy) as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the

financial year ended 31 December 2019. 53,386,983 95.33 2,615,617 4.67 56,002,600 66.43% 9,668 3. To re-elect Paul Baines as a director of the Company. 55,783,446 99.60 223,094 0.40 56,006,540 66.43% 5,729 4. To re-elect David Garman as a director of the Company. 54,366,820 97.07 1,638,923 2.93 56,005,743 66.43% 6,525 5. To re-elect John Geddes as a director of the Company. 55,957,948 99.94 33,287 0.06 55,991,235 66.41% 21,034 6. To elect Alvaro Gomez-Reino as a director of the Company. 55,927,888 99.86 77,306 0.14 56,005,194 66.43% 7,075 7. To re-elect Philipp Joeinig as a director of the Company. 51,060,572 91.49 4,747,492 8.51 55,808,064 66.19% 204,204 8. To elect Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff as a director of the Company. 43,801,254 88.75 5,554,279 11.25 49,355,533 58.54% 6,656,735 9. To re-elect Silla Maizey as a director of the Company. 55,925,735 99.86 80,227 0.14 56,005,962 66.43% 6,307 10. To re-elect Giles Wilson as a director of the Company. 55,973,799 99.94 32,741 0.06 56,006,540 66.43% 5,729 11. To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor. 54,770,111 98.37 905,445 1.63 55,675,556 66.04% 336,712 12. To authorise the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the

Company's auditor. 55,220,586 98.60 785,029 1.40 56,005,615 66.43% 6,654 13. Authority to allot ordinary shares in the Company. 55,531,119 99.16 472,949 0.84 56,004,068 66.43% 8,201 14. Authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights. 55,964,840 99.94 36,092 0.06 56,000,932 66.42% 11,337 15. Further authority to Disapply Pre-Emption Rights. 55,957,866 99.92 42,464 0.08 56,000,330 66.42% 11,938 16. Amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company. 55,343,527 99.38 343,184 0.62 55,686,711 66.05% 325,558 17. Purchase of own ordinary shares by the Company. 55,947,193 99.91 51,538 0.09 55,998,731 66.42% 13,537 18. Purchase of own preference shares by the Company. 55,929,420 99.88 68,312 0.12 55,997,732 66.42% 14,537 19. A general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) may be called on

not less than 14 clear days' notice. 48,809,576 87.15 7,198,818 12.85 56,008,394 66.43% 3,875

*The votes of any proxy giving the Chairman discretion how to vote have been included in the votes For a resolution.

**The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) and eligible to be voted on at the AGM was 84,309,322.

***A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of percentage of votes For or Against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all resolutions, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



If you require further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director and Group Company Secretary

John Menzies plc

+44 (0)131 225 8555