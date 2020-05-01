Savory Ingredients Market Worth $9.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Savory Ingredients Market by Type ((Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extracts, HVPs, HAPs, Nucleotides, and Other Types), Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), Origin (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Food and Feed), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Savory Ingredients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.2%.

The yeast extracts segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Based on type, the savory ingredients market is segmented into monosodium glutamate (MSG), yeast extracts, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins (HVPs), hydrolyzed animal proteins (HAPs), nucleotides, and other types. The yeast extracts segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Yeast extracts are majorly used in the production of bakery & confectionery products in the food industry. Being natural savory ingredients and a rich source of proteins, vitamins, and minerals, yeast extracts make a perfect ingredient for bakery food products. The segment also accounted for a significant share in the savory ingredients market.

The synthetic segment is expected to hold a major share of the savory ingredients market during the forecast period

Based on origin, the savory ingredients market is segmented into synthetic and natural. The synthetic segment is estimated to account for a larger share in the savory ingredients market because of its low cost and high usage in the food industry. The most commonly used synthetic savory ingredient, monosodium glutamate (MSG), finds wide applications in savory foods, soups, sauces, and other processed food products. Also, the extraction process of synthetic savory ingredients is easier and cheap as compared to natural savory ingredients. Thus, the demand for synthetic savory ingredients is high in the savory ingredients market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific savory ingredients market is projected to have the fastest growth potential in the coming years. The large consumer market and increasing disposable incomes in India and China drive the demand for convenience & packed food products with enhanced savory flavors. Also, China and Japan are manufacturing hub for savory ingredients and have sufficient manufacturing plants to meet the demand for processed food products with blends of savory flavors. Rapid urbanization in countries such as India and China are expected to lead to the high growth of the savory ingredients market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. (China), Givaudan (Switzerland), Lesaffre Group (France), ADM (US), Cargill (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), ABF Ingredients (OHLY) (Germany), Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd. (India), Vedan International (Holdings) Limited (Hong Kong), Symrise (Germany), and Synergy Flavors (US).

