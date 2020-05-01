LUCA DE MASSIS: Introducing Luca De Massis, the Vogue-Featured Italian Photographer

Luca De Massis, the Italian photographer who made his way up to being featured on prominent European magazines like Elle and Vogue - the perfect professional for portfolio shoots and gig photography.



Who is Luca De Massis?

Luca De Massis is a world-recognized professional photographer who works in the cinema and fashion space. He is originally from Italy and moved to the United States of America back in 2007 to pursue photography. Over the years, he has earned his name in the industry and has already been featured in Vogue Italia, Elle Magazine, Calvin Klein, and other popular European magazines. Having worked with some well-known celebrities, it is fair to say that Luca has created a brand for himself in the fashion photography space. More so, he has developed a great relationship with popular actor/singer Robert Davi, after having collaborated with him on numerous projects.



Humble beginnings

Luca was born on April 7th, 1983 in Pescara, Abruzzo region. Growing up, he had a keen interest in any form of art - be it music or photography. However, he started traveling all over Europe with his old camera, taking beautiful photographs. Make no mistake, Luca hailed from a middle-class family, and hence was working day in day out. By 19, he had decided what his career his going to look like, and hence he moved to the United States of America in 2007. Since then there has been no looking back. Luca has harnessed his love for fashion and photography, and over a course of 15-17 years, he has established a stronghold in the industry, being one of the most premier published photographers in Europe. Luca has a huge social media fan following with more than 31K Instagram followers.

Now with more than 15 years of experience in the photography business, and a clientele comprising of prominent celebrities, Luca De Massis is a go-to brand in Europe, when it comes to professional portfolio shoot and gig photography. He has also developed a team of talented people who work with him. His astronomical demand over the years is partly due to the professionalism and perfection with which he conducts his shoots. As Luca says, "I'm a professional photographer that also specializes in Fashion Film, Beauty Portraits, Weddings, and very versatile when it comes to arts. I am in love with fashion! I love capturing beautiful moments and paint a picture with it. I have several skills like editing and adding that final touch that makes the audience go wow."

The photography industry no doubt is growing, with a lot of new talent coming up. However, there is a lack of authenticity in the style - which somewhat undermines the essence of capturing the perfect photograph. But Luca's work is a testimony to raw and real photography, which one falls in love with instantly. Probably his philosophy of "Love What You Do' is the reason behind his tremendous success, and hundreds of positive reviews from clients across the world.



Luca De Massis Photography and Design Services

Apart from professional photography shoots, Luca also forayed into the digital space. He figured out the importance of design in the online spectrum, and how it can completely change the look and perception of a brand. Luca provides design-oriented online marketing services like - logo design, website design, video production, web development, etc.

Photographs and design represent inner shades and portray intricate details - the ones you treasure looking back at. And Luca De Massis is arguably the best at doing that. So, the next time you look for high-quality photography and design services, you know where to head to.

You can connect directly with Luca and his team. Follow the links below:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lucademassis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucademassis

Vogue: https://www.vogue.it/en/photovogue/portfolio/?id=203512

