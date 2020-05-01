BEQUANT Continues Partnership with CityA.M. and Launches Digital Asset Content Hub

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / Digital Asset organisation, BEQUANT is continuing to provide valuable content to the financial industry by launching its cryptocurrency insights section on CityAM, the business-focused newspaper distributed in and around London, targeting the local institutional market.

The partnership builds on a growing trend among traditional media, where mainstream publishers are paying special attention to the digital asset space.

The BEQUANT CityA.M. section will offer market reviews, insights from industry experts and exclusive partner content. The section will also feature Crypto&Coffee analysis by BEQUANT's Head of Research, Denis Vinokourov.

"Bequant is proud to join the CityA.M. platform and offer valuable content and data from the front lines' ' comments BEQUANT CEO George Zarya.

City AM shared the BEQUANT sentiments, with Harry Owen, City AM COO commenting "BEQUANT have proven themselves a true market leader - since 2005 City AM has been at the forefront of FX, CFDs, ETFs and we are now breaking new ground with BEQUANT on Crypto currencies. We recognise their innovation in opening markets to both institutional and retail customers - it's great to have their expertise on CityAM.com as our latest City Talk partner"

Earlier this month, BEQUANT launched demonstrations of its Prime Brokerage solution, providing clients with personalised tutorials. Among other features, BEQUANT Prime Brokerage provides a streamlined onboarding process with connections to multiple partners, access to 5 trading platforms including the biggest liquidity venues in the crypto world and competitive fees.

In May, BEQUANT is also planning to launch a series of webinars with industry professionals covering a wide range of topics, including the status of digital assets in financial markets in a Post-COVID world.

About BEQUANT

BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

BEQUANT is dedicated to providing solutions that create market efficiencies by reducing friction while delivering exceptional client services.

The BEQUANT team is comprised of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

About CityA.M.

City A.M. is London's most-read financial and business newspaper, enjoyed by thousands of workers across the capital each weekday. Launched in 2006, it covers the latest economic, political and business news as well as comment, sport and lifestyle features.

Cityam.com has 2.0 million unique visitors per month primarily based in the UK. We also have a strong international audience with strong traffic sources from the United States and India.

The City A.M. newspaper is distributed at more than 400 carefully chosen commuter hubs across London and the home counties, as well as London City Airport and over 500 offices throughout the City, Canary Wharf and other areas of high business concentration.

Our ABC certified distribution figure for June 2019 is 85,617. Our readers are professionals, in full-time work and with an average salary of over £87,000 per annum - roughly three times the national average.

