In March alone, 368 MW of new PV capacity was deployed, representing an increase of just 18 MW from the same month a year earlier.Germany installed 367.8 MW of new PV capacity in March, according to new figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This shows that, despite the country's coronavirus lockdown measures, PV deployment held steady from last year. In March alone, 350 MW of new solar was installed. In the first three months of this year, new additions hit 1.1 GW, versus 1.27 GW in the same period a year earlier. PV systems with capacities of up to 750 kW under the feed-in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...