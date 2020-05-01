Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMWN ISIN: CA60841W1068 Ticker-Symbol: 0HCN 
Lang & Schwarz
30.04.20
22:30 Uhr
0,017 Euro
-0,017
-100,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOJAVE JANE BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOJAVE JANE BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0150,01830.04.
0,0090,01830.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOJAVE JANE BRANDS
MOJAVE JANE BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOJAVE JANE BRANDS INC0,017-100,00 %