Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 mai/May 2020) - Effective immediately Mojave Jane Brands Inc. will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.
_________________________________
En vigueur immédiatement, Mojave Jane Brands Inc. sera rétabli aux fins de négociation.
La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.
|Date:
|Le 1 mai/May 2020
|Symbol/Symbole:
|JANE
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or Email: Listings@thecse.com
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com