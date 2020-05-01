Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 mai/May 2020) - Effective immediately Mojave Jane Brands Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

En vigueur immédiatement, Mojave Jane Brands Inc. sera rétabli aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date: Le 1 mai/May 2020 Symbol/Symbole: JANE

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or Email: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com