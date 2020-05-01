SBZ Corporation and Sea-Land Chemical Company announced today a new distribution partnership effective May 1, 2020. Sea-Land will be an authorized distribution partner in North America for SBZ Corporation's series of unlicensed transportation lubricant packages.

"We are excited to offer the SBZ line of engine oil components and packages to our customers in North America," stated Craig Lundell, Sr. VP of Commercial Operations and Europe. "These high-quality products serve a specific niche of lubricant compounders and we are ready to support the efforts to provide these technologies to our customers in the North American territories."

The SBZ Corporation range of products are used to formulate non-OEM passenger car motor oil (PCMO), heavy duty diesel (HDD) and industrial gear oil products. These packages provide benefits to the engine parts and components by providing extreme pressure protection, detergency, viscosity modification, oxidative stability and corrosion protection.

"The partnership is based on mutual values: professionalism, knowledge, expertise, loyalty and integrity. As a trusted supplier, Sea-Land will deliver SBZ Corporation's portfolio of quality products," stated Laurence Holder, CEO of SBZ Corporation. "Offering technical expertise, reliability, and efficiency working with Sea-Land's highly trained North American and International sales teams meeting the needs of our global customers."

About SBZ Corporation

SBZ Corporation is a privately-owned global organization specializing in formulating, manufacturing and supplying fuel and lubricant additives, base oils, marker dyes, waxes and process oils for the oil industry. SBZ products meet the needs of international oil groups, fuels storage, supply terminals, fuel blenders, lubricant manufacturers and fuel wholesalers worldwide.

Our UK head office is based 35 miles outside of London, where we employ highly trained, experienced; technical sales, customer operations, accounts and support teams. SBZ Corporation's 24-hour purpose-built UK manufacturing plant and state-of-the art laboratory facility sits adjacent to our head office, allowing for great communication and logistics. Our laboratory is run by a team of chemists, supported by laboratory technicians. They not only focus on the quality and consistency of the products manufactured, but also carry out product development projects on new formulations, meeting customer requirements. Our plant is run by a team of dedicated plant managers and operatives, liaising closely with our head office team. SBZ Corporation is dedicated to offering a flexible, reliable, responsive, service to our loyal customer base. We welcome new inquiries. Visit our website today to find out more: www.sbzcorporation.com or email: sales@sbzcorporation.com

About Sea-Land Chemical Company

Sea-Land Chemical Company is a recognized industry leader in the global distribution of specialty raw materials and additive chemical technologies. Sea-Land is headquartered in the United States with warehouse locations throughout the US, Canada and Europe. The company employs a team of technically trained and market-focused sales and operations professionals dedicated to providing the highest level of service to their customers and supplier partners. Sea-Land, a 100% employee-owned and operated company since 1981, markets and distributes a large portfolio of unique brands from some of the largest manufacturers in the world. The company provides high quality, consistent and reliable raw material solutions for finished product compounders and blenders for the industrial lubricants; household, industrial and institutional cleaners; agriculture; construction; CASE and personal care markets. Visit our website to learn more, www.sealandchem.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Matthew Mapus at 440-871-7887, email us at marketing@sealandchem.com or visit www.sealandchem.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005027/en/

Contacts:

VP of Marketing

Matthew Mapus

440-871-7887

marketing@sealandchem.com

sealandchem.com