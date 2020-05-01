Augmentum Fintech Plc - Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)

1 May 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the "Company")

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732