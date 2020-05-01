The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

1 May 2020

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

-ENDS-



Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3 008 4913

