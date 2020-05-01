Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.05.2020 | 17:28
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 1

1 May 2020

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
(the "Company")

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

-ENDS-


Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3 008 4913

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire