Scientists in South Korea have worked with graphene and carbon nanotubes to develop a working lithium-ion battery that can be stretched by up to 50% without damage to any of the components. According to the scientists, the battery represents a significant step in the development of wearable or body-implantable electronic devices.Integrating electronics - and therefore energy generation or storage - into all sorts of devices is a fast-moving area of research, and one that places new and often strange requirements on electronic materials, by designing batteries that can be worked into clothing or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...