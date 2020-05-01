Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERZV ISIN: GB00B09LSH68 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
28.11.19
16:56 Uhr
6,382 Euro
+0,016
+0,25 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3666,45028.11.19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INMARSAT
INMARSAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INMARSAT PLC6,382+0,25 %