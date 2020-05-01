Compare-autoinsurance.org: Stay At Home Drivers Can Also Get Car Insurance Premium Refunds In May

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website offers car insurance info about different coverage types, available discounts, and money-saving tips.

Most car insurance companies are returning billions of dollars to their customers. This happens because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics show that travel dropped about 50% since shelter-in-place restriction began. Drivers can expect to receive relief anytime between now and June, depending on the insurer. No matter the method the insurer chooses to offer the relief, it will be automatically applied to the customers' accounts.

Car insurance companies are offering money-back in three different ways:

Refunds. Car insurance companies like Allstate, Liberty Mutual, American Family, AAA, Nationwide, and others are offering refunds ranging from $50 per covered vehicle to 15-25% of a customer's premium.

Car insurance companies like Allstate, Liberty Mutual, American Family, AAA, Nationwide, and others are offering refunds ranging from $50 per covered vehicle to 15-25% of a customer's premium. Credits . This is another method used by car insurance providers to offer relief to affected customers. Major insurance providers like State Farm, Geico, MetLife, Mercury Insurance, and USAA are among those who are giving credits between 15 and 25%.

. This is another method used by car insurance providers to offer relief to affected customers. Major insurance providers like State Farm, Geico, MetLife, Mercury Insurance, and USAA are among those who are giving credits between 15 and 25%. Temporary premium reductions. Some insurance providers are helping their customers by offering a temporary premium reduction for the months of April and May. Among those providers, there is Farmers Insurance.

"In these difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many drivers are facing financial difficulties and are having trouble paying for their insurance bills. Fortunately, more and more car insurance companies understand that we are all facing difficult times and are willing to help their customers by offering them relief in one form or another", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

