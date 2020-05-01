Anzeige
01.05.2020
BH Global Limited - Share Conversion Request (April 2020)

BH Global Limited - Share Conversion Request (April 2020)

PR Newswire

London, May 1

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

April 2020 Share Conversion

1 May 2020

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 30 April 2020 Share Conversion Date:

-160,000 USD Shares to be converted to GBP Shares
-17,576 GBP Shares to be converted to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for April 2020 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 30 April 2020.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

