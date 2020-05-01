Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares
London, May 1
1 May 2020
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
Disclosure of Rights Attached to Ordinary Shares
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.
A copy of the Company's Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3 709 8734
