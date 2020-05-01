Atlas Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results

Full Year 2019 Results Release Date

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / Atlas Mara Limited (LSE:ATMA)("Atlas Mara", or the "Company"), the sub-Saharan Africa financial services group, will be releasing its Full Year 2019 results on 12 May 2020. In connection with the publication of its results the Company will be holding a conference call for investors at 10am EDT / 3pm BST on 12 May 2020. Details for the conference call will be published prior to the call.

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution founded by Bob Diamond and listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

