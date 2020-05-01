TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 1
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
|90.75
|GG00B90J5Z95
|30th April 2020
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184
Date: 1stMay 2020
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken