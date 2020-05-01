Technavio has been monitoring the wet tissue and wipe market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005032/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson Son, Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group, are some of the major market participants. Although the growing concerns regarding hygiene will offer immense growth opportunities, concerns around the disposal of wet wipes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing concerns regarding hygiene have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding the disposal of wet wipes might hamper market growth.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market is segmented as below:

Application Personal Care Household Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Technology Spunlace Airlaid Wetlaid Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40002

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wet tissue and wipe market report covers the following areas:

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Size

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Trends

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes as one of the prime reasons driving the wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next few years.

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wet tissue and wipe market, including some of the vendors such as M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson Son, Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wet tissue and wipe market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wet tissue and wipe market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wet tissue and wipe market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet tissue and wipe market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Personal care Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Household Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial, commercial, and institutional Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Spunlace Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Airlaid Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wetlaid Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes

Introduction of natural tissues and wipes

Adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

S. C. Johnson Son, Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Unilever Group

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005032/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/