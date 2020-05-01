Technavio has been monitoring the wet tissue and wipe market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005032/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson Son, Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group, are some of the major market participants. Although the growing concerns regarding hygiene will offer immense growth opportunities, concerns around the disposal of wet wipes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing concerns regarding hygiene have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding the disposal of wet wipes might hamper market growth.
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Personal Care
- Household
- Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Technology
- Spunlace
- Airlaid
- Wetlaid
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40002
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wet tissue and wipe market report covers the following areas:
- Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Size
- Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Trends
- Wet Tissue and Wipe Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes as one of the prime reasons driving the wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next few years.
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wet tissue and wipe market, including some of the vendors such as M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson Son, Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wet tissue and wipe market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wet tissue and wipe market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wet tissue and wipe market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet tissue and wipe market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Personal care Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Household Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial, commercial, and institutional Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Spunlace Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Airlaid Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wetlaid Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes
- Introduction of natural tissues and wipes
- Adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Johnson Johnson Services Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- S. C. Johnson Son, Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unicharm Corp.
- Unilever Group
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005032/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/