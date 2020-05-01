Web Presence: Marquita Payne Offers 5 Reasons Why Volunteering Abroad Is the Best Way to Travel

Avid traveler and volunteer Marquita Payne Explains 5 Reasons Why She Believes Volunteering Abroad is the Best Way to Travel.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / APRIL 21, 2020 / Traveling is an activity that can enrich the mind, body, and soul. Avid traveler and volunteer Marquita Payne are constantly expressing how traveling can encourage a broader worldview, and ultimately, improve gratitude for what we all have here at home. Marquita Payne recently offered the five major benefits of volunteering abroad that she has learned and experienced first-hand in her lifetime.

"The No. 1, most important part of volunteering abroad, to me, is that we develop a new perspective on other countries, cultures, the world as a whole, and our home lives," Marquita Payne Chicago said. "Volunteering abroad has completely eliminated my desire to 'keep up with the Joneses,' because I am now so appreciative of absolutely everything I have."

Marquita Payne explains that volunteering abroad has helped her understand how people can be happy with so much less than she has. This, she says, has given her a greater appreciation for everything she once took for granted.

Marquita Payne explained that another major benefit of volunteering abroad is the unforgettable people she has met along the way. She described that many of her friends are someone she met while volunteering. Despite that they all come from different cities and countries, they maintain a bond from volunteering that is stronger than other friendship bonds.

"I can't even put into words the enjoyment I get from volunteering abroad," Marquita Payne said. "It's a feeling of happiness that simply can't be found in any other way."

Marquita Payne explained that volunteering provides a major mood boost from being part of something larger that has a true impact on individuals and the communities in which they live. She explains that she reaps the benefits of giving back as well as the personal gratification of helping those who so deeply need a little extra aid.

"While I don't volunteer for the purpose of boosting my career, I've noticed it has had some major positive effects on my professional life," Marquita Payne said. "I've noticed that my history of volunteer work has given me the upper edge when applying for jobs or striving for promotions."

It's true that many employers view those with a solid volunteer history as someone who exemplifies they want their company to be seen. Many employers appreciate a person's drive to give back, selflessness, creativity, and work ethic.

"If there's one thing I can push for travelers to do more of in 2020, it's to perform at least one volunteer activity in every travel destination they reach," Marquita Payne finished.





CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588014/Marquita-Payne-Offers-5-Reasons-Why-Volunteering-Abroad-Is-the-Best-Way-to-Travel