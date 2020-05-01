Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7FT ISIN: CA0816121036 Ticker-Symbol: BBW 
Frankfurt
30.04.20
08:00 Uhr
0,183 Euro
-0,025
-12,02 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BENCHMARK BOTANICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK BOTANICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1960,25830.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENCHMARK BOTANICS
BENCHMARK BOTANICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENCHMARK BOTANICS INC0,183-12,02 %