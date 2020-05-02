Kairos Metals Corp. Announces Temporary Extension for Filing of 2019 Year-End Financial Information

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2020 / Kairos Metals Corp. (the "Corporation") announces the following regarding the timing for the filing of the 2019 Annual Financial Statements and Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (collectively the "Documents"). As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, pursuant to Blanket Order 51-517, the Alberta Securities Commission will allow a temporary 45-day filing extension to June 15, 2020.

In order to comply with the temporary filing extension, the Corporation confirms the following

it will postpone the filing of its Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 (section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102) and its Annual MD&A (section 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102) that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207; the required filing of the Documents is expected to be filed no later than June 15, 2020; other than in relation to the Covid 19 pandemic and its effect on the Corporation's ability to raise financing, no material business developments have occurred since the filing of the Q3 2019 Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis on November 29, 2019.

