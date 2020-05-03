Austrian Commercial aviation 2019: 2019, a total of 36.2 mn passengers (transit included) was counted at the six international Austrian airports (Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt, Linz and Salzburg), as Statistics Austria reports. Compared to 2018, this was a growth in passenger volume by 14.1% (+4.5 million passengers). Furthermore, a total of 319 945 take-offs and landings was registered in scheduled and non-scheduled traffic at the six airports. Thus, the number of flight movements rose by 7.8% compared to the previous year (296 852 take-offs and landings). The increase in passenger volume at Austria's airports was primarily attributable to Vienna International Airport, which transported 31.7 million passengers in 2019, a growth by 17.1% (+4.6 million passengers) compared to the ...

