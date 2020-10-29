Anzeige
29.10.2020
Seraph Aviation Group appoints new Head of Commercial Origination - Aviation Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraph Aviation Group, the specialised aviation asset manager headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, has announced the appointment of Gerry Power to the position of Head of Commercial Origination - Aviation Services.

Gerry Power, Head of Commercial Origination - Aviation Services, Seraph Aviation Group

With over 30 years of aviation industry experience, Gerry has represented numerous airlines, investors, leasing companies and banks and has concluded over 150 aircraft transactions worldwide. His extensive experience and passion make Gerry an ideal person to join Seraph Aviation Group.

Gerry, who started his aviation career with GPA, was previously with Aergo from November 2015 through February 2018 and Standard Chartered Bank Aviation Finance from April 2013 through August 2015.

"Gerry Power, who has extensive expertise and experience in the aviation finance sector, is a very welcome and complementary addition to our team, as we look towards a positive future," said David Butler, CEO, Seraph Aviation Group.

Seraph Aviation Group is headquartered in Dublin and has offices in Stamford, CT, USA, London, England and Seoul, South Korea.

Issued on behalf of Seraph Aviation Group by Heneghan

About Seraph Aviation Group

Seraph Aviation Group is a leading provider of aircraft management services, offering a broad range of aircraft and lease management services to customers in the airline, manufacturing and finance sectors. Through its deep understanding of aviation assets and financial instruments, the Group creates bespoke investment vehicles designed to provide its institutional partners with above-average risk adjusted returns. Seraph Aviation Group is based in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Stamford, CT, USA, London, England and Seoul, South Korea.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322790/Gerry_Power.jpg

