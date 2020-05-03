Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 03.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U65 ISIN: FR0012789949 Ticker-Symbol: E7CD 
Tradegate
30.04.20
19:40 Uhr
1,698 Euro
-0,092
-5,14 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6991,70730.04.
1,6951,70330.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPCAR
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA1,698-5,14 %