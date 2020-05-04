FGC GROUP: FGC Group partners with COVID-fighting businesses to raise capital, provide investment opportunities

In the midst of a global pandemic, advisory firm offers opportunities for investors to support solutions, employment

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Recognizing a critical need for investment in companies fighting the global coronavirus pandemic, one global advisory firm is developing strategic relationships between businesses, governments, and private investors to provide profitable and winning solutions.

FGC Group has been working with select businesses invested in fighting the spread of COVID-19, particularly in the areas of clean technology, telemedicine, and payment systems. FGC is leveraging its extensive global network to connect investors with businesses looking to raise capital for coronavirus-related projects.

Through FGC Group's COVID-19 investment services, the firm aims to help businesses and governments raise the capital to launch solutions to this problem while creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the process. This will be critical at a time when unemployment numbers are skyrocketing worldwide.

"Our mission is to forge relationships between organizations equipped to fight the coronavirus pandemic with investors looking to invest in profitable solutions that save lives," said Kingsley Kobayashi, Co-Founder of FGC Group. "Through our team's research and due diligence, we have unearthed exciting new areas of opportunity ripe for investment.'

Tony Evans Co-Founder of FGC Groups also added "We look forward to partnering with businesses to connect them with qualified investors."

For more information about FGC Group's COVID-19 investment services, contact contactus@f-g-c.com.

ABOUT FGC GROUP

FGC Group is a global advisory firm managing more than $350 million in assets. The firm specializes in consulting and services for business, digital assets, digital currency, tokens, blockchain-related projects, and crypto-assets. As one of the world's premier investment and advisory firms serving both individual and institutional investors, FGC Group creates opportunities for clients to generate and maintain wealth through boutique services integrating leading-edge technologies. Learn more at FGC Group at www.f-g-c.com. Follow the company on Facebook (@fgcgroupholdings), Instagram (@fgcgroup), and Twitter (@fgcgroup).

